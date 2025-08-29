Train services at Zurich Stadelhofen station will be disrupted until at least 12 noon on Friday morning. Symbolbild: Keystone

No trains will be running at Zurich Stadelhofen station on Friday morning. The restriction will last until at least 12 noon.

Dominik Müller

Update, 1 p.m.: The restrictions have now been lifted.

Rail traffic at Zurich Stadelhofen station is interrupted. The reason for this is a personal accident. According to the incident report, the restriction will last until at least 12 noon.

The lines affected are S3, S5, S6, S7, S9, S11, S12, S15 and S16. According to SBB, delays, cancellations and detour are to be expected.

SBB recommends that passengers traveling between Zurich main station and Zurich Stadelhofen take streetcars on lines 4 and 11. Travelers between Zurich main station and Zurich Tiefenbrunnen can use the streetcars on line 4. Travelers between Zurich main station and Stettbach can use the streetcars on line 7 as an alternative. And travelers between Winterthur and Rapperswil SG travel via Pfäffikon ZH.