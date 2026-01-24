Trains are currently at a standstill at Zurich Airport (symbolic image). Markus Mainka

SBB is reporting a fire at Zurich Airport. According to a media report, an intercity train has caught fire. After an interruption of around one and a half hours, the train is running again.

Stefan Michel

A fire has paralyzed rail traffic between Zurich Oerlikon and Zurich Airport. This is reported by SBB. According to "20 Minuten", a fire broke out on an Intercity train.

The standstill lasted around one and a half hours. The fault has now been rectified and all S-Bahn, regional and intercity trains are running again. However, there are still delays, according to SBB.