The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway had to suspend operations to Zermatt after a rockfall. Picture: Keystone/Urs Flüeler

The train line between Täsch and Zermatt VS, which was interrupted due to a rockfall, was reopened on Tuesday morning.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The train line between Täsch and Zermatt VS was reopened on Tuesday morning.

A locomotive had been damaged by a falling rock on Monday morning.

The line therefore had to be closed. Show more

Trains are running according to schedule again, as announced by the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway on Platform X.

Die Störung zwischen Täsch und Zermatt, auf der Linie Visp - Zermatt, konnte behoben werden. Die Züge verkehren wieder gemäss Fahrplan. — Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn (@mgbahn) March 25, 2025

A Matterhorn Gotthard Railway locomotive was damaged by a falling rock on Monday morning. As a result, the route was interrupted. Replacement buses were running, as the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn wrote on X.

The incident did not result in any injuries and no other railroad infrastructure was damaged, the railroad company's media office informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday. The affected train subsequently reached Zermatt a few minutes late.