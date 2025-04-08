Christoph Rothenfluh, former chairman of the SVP, made allegedly trans-hostile comments on X. svp-so.ch

A screenshot in a village chat causes the SVP Dornach to stumble: Candidate Chris Rothenfluh is relieved of all offices - and the election campaign goes off the rails.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you SVP candidate Christoph Rothenfluh immediately resigned from all offices following trans-hostile comments on X and public pressure.

The SVP Dornach clearly distanced itself, but suspects a targeted campaign in which municipal president Daniel Urech (Greens) is also being criticized.

The scandal shortly before the municipal council elections put the municipality of Dornach in a state of political emergency and forced the SVP to conduct an internal review. Show more

A digital storm has broken out in tranquil Dornach in the canton of Solothurn: A screenshot was shared in a WhatsApp village chat with around 400 members at the weekend - and it caused political fallout even before the buttons stopped clicking. This was reported by "bzbasel.ch".

At the center of the excitement: Christoph Rothenfluh, municipal council candidate and board member of the SVP Dornach. He is accused of making trans-hostile comments on Platform X in the summer of 2023 - towards a Trump supporter. After screenshots of this statement appeared in the chat, Rothenfluh initially denied it - only to later admit authorship to his party.

Rapid withdrawal from office

The reaction was swift: on the same day, the SVP Dornach relieved Rothenfluh of all his offices. In a public statement, the party clearly distanced itself from "hate speech" and insisted on "respect and decency". It is questionable whether Rothenfluh will even remain on the list for the municipal elections next Sunday - his withdrawal in the event of an election is already considered certain.

A special crisis team has now been set up to examine the internal processes. An extraordinary general meeting after April 13 will clarify how the SVP Dornach will proceed.

Accusations against the mayor

But the matter also has a political dimension: Giovanni Acconcia, Vice President of the SVP Dornach, sees the revelations as a targeted campaign against Rothenfluh and his party. He criticizes Daniel Urech (Greens), the incumbent mayor and one of the four moderators of the village chat. According to the accusation, Urech did not stop the discussion even though Rothenfluh was still presumed innocent.

The screenshots uncovered were of two newly added chat members with numbers from Germany and the UK - a detail that the SVP interprets as further evidence of a planned action.

Urech himself remains calm: He had seen no reason to interrupt the discussion, as no one had been offended and Rothenfluh was a "person of public interest". He had also spoken to SVP members and Rothenfluh after the allegations became public.

Election campaign in a state of emergency

The timing could hardly have been more delicate: The municipal council elections are taking place in Dornach next Sunday, in which Rothenfluh would have been a candidate. At the same time, the second round of the Solothurn cantonal council elections is also taking place - with Daniel Urech as a candidate.

A village, a chat group, a screenshot - and a community that suddenly finds itself in the middle of a political state of emergency. The SVP Dornach is now faced with the task of filling the resulting vacuum - and winning back the trust of voters.