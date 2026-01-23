On Thursday afternoon, Daniel Jositsch announced his immediate resignation from the SP. He intends to stand again in the 2027 Council of States elections - this time as an independent. Here are the reactions to his resignation.

Samira Marti is a member of the National Council for the canton of Basel-Landschaft and serves as Co-President of the SP parliamentary group in the Swiss parliament.

Reactions from the SP "Travelers should be let go": Samira Marti on the resignation of Daniel Jositsch

No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniel Jositsch is leaving the SP with immediate effect.

At the same time, he has announced that he will run for the Zurich Council of States again in 2027 as an independent.

The reactions to his resignation.

Daniel Jositsch is leaving the SP with immediate effect, as he announced in Zurich on Thursday afternoon. At the same time, he has announced that he will run again for the Zurich Council of States in 2027 as an independent - after the SP delegates' meeting did not nominate him just under a week ago.

Samira Marti: "Travelers should be let go"

"Travelers should be let go", comments Samira Marti on her colleague's departure, according to "20 Minuten"."I take note of his decision to leave the party and the parliamentary group and thank him for his commitment to the SP parliamentary group over the past few years."

Mattea Meyer: "We are a broad party"

SP Co-President Mattea Meyer also commented on Daniel Jositsch's departure to "20 Minuten": "Daniel Jositsch has decided to leave the SP. We take note of this and thank him for his cooperation," she explains.

In response to criticism that there is no room for other opinions in the SP, Meyer says: "We are a broad party in which there is room for many positions, from Eva Herzog to Tamara Funiciello. What unites us are our shared values and the joy of debate."

Jean-Daniel Strub: "Thanks to Jositsch for his commitment"

The Zurich SP "regrets" the end of his mandate: "We thank Daniel Jositsch for his many years of commitment to the SP and for his work as a member of the Zurich National Council and Council of States," says Co-President Jean-Daniel Strub .

Michèle Dünki-Bättig: "Looking to the future"

Co-President of the SP Zurich Michèle Dünki-Bättig says her party will "look to the future" and stick to its goal of "defending the Zurich Council of States seat in 2027 with a social democratic candidate".

Overcoming Jositsch instead of capitalism

There are also initial reactions on social media: The SP has not overcome capitalism - Jositsch, on the other hand, has, writes this X user:

Statt den Kapitalismus hat die @spschweiz erfolgreich den Daniel Jositsch überwunden. — hu.vollenweider (@deppenpost) June 4, 2026

This X-user jokingly compares Jositsch to the German Sahra Wagenknecht: