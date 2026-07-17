On Thursday evening, severe thunderstorms are raging across Switzerland. In some regions, the storms are causing particularly severe damage.

Sturm in Ballwil LU Am Donnerstagabend wüten über der Schweiz heftige Gewitter. In manchen Regionen hinterlassen die Unwetter besonders heftige Spuren.

Nonstop Duty for the Fire Department Trees uprooted, roofs torn off—that's how fiercely the storms raged

Here's what it's all about Severe thunderstorms caused extensive damage on Thursday evening, particularly in the canton of Zurich.

In Illnau-Effretikon, gusts of wind tore off parts of a house's roof and buried a parked car under the debris.

Firefighters and emergency responders were on the job around the clock due to hundreds of emergency calls. Summary created with

The severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening took a heavy toll on several regions of Switzerland. The canton of Zurich was particularly hard hit.

In Illnau-Effretikon, strong gusts of wind tore off parts of a house’s roof. The debris fell onto a parked car and partially buried it, according to the emergency services news agency BRK News. No further information on possible injuries was available at first.

Parts of the roof buried a car. BRK News

The storms also raged in Volketswil, Canton of Zurich. A tree was uprooted in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

The tree was uprooted. blue News Reader Reporters

In Fällanden, Zurich, the storm raged for nearly half an hour. There were heavy hailstorms here.

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The Zurich Protection and Rescue Operations Center received about 550 emergency calls that evening, according to a statement on X. Fire departments across the canton responded to 286 incidents, mostly due to water in buildings. Fallen trees were also a common occurrence.

A thunderstorm cell is moving over Dübendorf, ZH. BRK News

Eastern Switzerland was also hit hard. Heavy hail fell in Frauenfeld, for example.

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In Wigoltingen (TG) and other regions of eastern Switzerland, too, nothing remained dry.

Heavy rainfall in Wigoltingen, Thurgau. BRK News

Several thunderstorm cells also struck Central Switzerland. A blue News reader-reporter filmed the storm as it struck his balcony, among other places.

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A reader managed to capture some impressive photos of the Rossberg on the border between Zug and Schwyz on Thursday evening.