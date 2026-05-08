Should Switzerland cap its population at 10 million? Large crowds on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse - but for Christmas shopping Keystone/Walter Bieri

A survey by SRG shows: If the vote had already taken place at the end of April, there would be a stalemate on the "No 10 million Switzerland" initiative. The amendments to the Civilian Service Act would have been accepted.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SVP wants a popular initiative to stipulate that Switzerland should not have more than ten million inhabitants before 2050.

A new trend survey for the vote on June 14 has shown a stalemate for the so-called "Sustainability Initiative (against a 10 million Switzerland)".

On the other hand, a narrow yes majority is emerging for the amendment to the Civilian Service Act. Show more

A poll for the vote on June 14 has resulted in a stalemate for the "Sustainability Initiative (against a Switzerland of 10 million)". In contrast, a narrow "yes" majority is emerging for the amendment to the Civilian Service Act. The results are a snapshot of the situation around seven weeks before the referendum.

In the case of the SVP popular initiative "No 10 million Switzerland! (sustainability initiative)", a study conducted by the JRC Bern research institute on behalf of the SRG and published on Friday found that there was a stalemate. If the vote had been held on April 26, the amendment to the Civilian Service Act would have been adopted.

Opinion is at different stages for the two proposals. In the case of the 10 million Swiss initiative, 79% of respondents already indicated a firm intention to vote. This figure was significantly lower for the amendment to the Civilian Service Act at 57%.

The authors of the study pointed out that this was a snapshot at the beginning of the main campaign phase and not a forecast. The referendum campaign could still influence the result. The expected voter turnout is 50 percent, which is above the long-term average of 47.1 percent. The uncertainty range of the survey is plus/minus 2.8 percentage points.

Forecast is difficult

The market research institute YouGov Switzerland had already published a barometer of public opinion on Wednesday. According to the survey, supporters and opponents of the SVP's 10 million Swiss initiative and the amendment to the Civilian Service Act are currently almost equally divided. In the case of the 10 million Swiss initiative, the No camp is currently only one percent ahead of the Yes camp with 46 percent.

The opinion barometer for the vote on the amendment to the Civilian Service Act was equally close: according to YouGov, 41% would accept the initiative and 40% would reject it.

In a survey conducted by the Leewas Institute in mid-April, the SVP initiative (No Switzerland of 10 million) still met with greater approval: At that time, it was said that 52 percent of respondents wanted to accept it. At the same time, 46% of respondents had indicated their rejection and 2% were still undecided.