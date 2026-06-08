The trial against seven suspected jewel thieves will be held directly in the La Farera prison in Ticino and broadcast live in the courtroom. (archive picture) Keystone

A trial against seven people allegedly involved in a robbery at a jewelry store in Lugano began on Monday at the Cantonal Criminal Court of Ticino. The trial is being held in "La Farera" prison for security reasons.

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The robbery in broad daylight at a jewelry store in downtown Lugano was "extraordinarily daring and unscrupulous", according to the indictment from the Ticino public prosecutor's office. The group of six men and one woman armed themselves with two firearms and also used them.

According to the indictment, one of the men is also accused of intentional homicide. He is said to have pointed his gun at a police officer and pulled the trigger twice - but without firing a shot, as the gun had been secured without his knowledge.

The trial will be broadcast live via video in the courtroom in Lugano.