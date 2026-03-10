The initiative committee of the SRG initiative with the Zurich SVP National Councillors Thomas Matter and Gregor Rutz, as well as the Director of the Swiss Trade Association sgv, Urs Furrer, had nothing to celebrate on Sunday. (from left to right) Picture: Keystone

Three defeats at the ballot box and the loss of a government seat in Obwalden for the SVP. For political scientist Claude Longchamp, however, this is not proof of the party's fundamental weakness - the vote on the so-called "10 million initiative" will be decisive.

Dominik Müller

It was a used Sunday for the SVP. Its SRG initiative failed resoundingly with 62% of votes against. And voters also decided differently to the SVP party slogan on individual taxation and the cash initiative. In addition, the party lost its seat in the Obwalden government.

"The SVP lost three times this weekend and was the least successful party in government," summarizes political scientist Claude Lonchamp in an interview with blue News. However, he warns against directly mixing up the various elections. Government council elections follow different rules than national votes: "These depend on resignations, the personality of the candidates, their popularity or the support of other parties." Therefore, it is only possible to deduce a general mood for or against a party to a limited extent.

In addition, the SVP also had some successes at parliamentary level this weekend. In Obwalden, for example, it overtook the center in the cantonal parliament and is now the strongest party. It now also holds the most seats in the Nidwalden cantonal parliament.

Several outsider victories

According to Longchamp, the results of referendums are therefore more meaningful. There, the SVP has built up a "winning image" over the years. "It has managed to achieve victories in underdog positions on several occasions," says Longchamp, referring to the deportation initiative in 2010, for example, as well as proposals such as the ban on minarets (2009), the mass immigration initiative (2014) and the ban on veiling (2021).

These initiatives usually have "a xenophobic or culturally hostile orientation that is directed against a minority". The SVP is capable of winning a majority on such issues - partly because it spends years preparing its campaigns.

Rösti's departure as factor X

However, the SRG initiative lacked precisely this dynamic. Longchamp is therefore not surprised that the proposal clearly failed. "The SVP's voting machinery doesn't work per se. It needs a suitable topic."

In the case of the SRG initiative, personnel changes had made the project more difficult: "The initiative failed because Federal Councillor Rösti, one of the most prominent initiators, dropped out and represented the government's indirect counter-proposal by ordinance," says Longchamp.

In addition, the SVP did not succeed in getting the FDP on board. And finally, according to the political scientist, a broad media alliance would have been necessary. However, this largely failed to materialize.

According to Longchamp, the fact that the SVP was politically isolated when it came to the SRG initiative is not a new phenomenon. "The division in the bourgeois camp is nothing new," he says. It goes back to the 1990s, when the parties diverged on the issue of Europe. When it comes to institutional issues, it is therefore often the "normal case" that the SVP is in opposition, while the FDP and centrists follow the government line.

"The key vote of the year" still to come

However, the next big test for the SVP is already looming: The SVP's sustainability initiative, the so-called "10 million initiative", will be put to the ballot box in June. The initiative aims to limit the Swiss population to 10 million inhabitants by 2050.

Longchamp describes it as "the key vote of the year" - and as a kind of preliminary decision on future relations with the EU.

According to the polls, the starting position is open: The Yes camp is ahead, but there is no certain majority. For Longchamp, the decisive factor will be who mobilizes better. The SVP started its campaign early on and is trying to focus on issues such as crime, the housing shortage and EU subjugation.

In his view, whether this will be enough depends above all on the center-right parties. "The decisive factor will be whether middle-class center parties or parts of them jump on the SVP bandwagon," says Longchamp. Without this support, he is currently expecting a very close decision: "It could effectively go either way."

It is already clear that the SVP will also face opposition from the middle classes on this initiative: on Monday, an alliance of center-right politicians launched their No campaign. The project was described as a "harmful chaos initiative". Benjamin Mühlemann, Co-President of the FDP Switzerland, warned of "job chaos", "bilateral chaos" and "AHV chaos" if the initiative is adopted.

