As part of the SRG reform "Enavant", there will be a change of leadership at SRF: Editor-in-chief Tristan Brenn is stepping down and a dual leadership team will take over the management of the information editorial team in future.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tristan Brenn is stepping down as editor-in-chief of SRF as part of the "Enavant" reform.

A dual leadership team of Beat Soltermann and Ursula Gabathuler will take over as head of information.

The reorganization is part of a comprehensive restructuring of SRG with standardized management structures and further personnel changes.

Tristan Brenn is no longer Editor-in-Chief of Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF). Beat Soltermann and Ursula Gabathuler will in future share responsibility for the Information division.

"A decision based on full conviction - but one that was not easy for me," Brenn writes on LinkedIn.

The personnel changes are part of the "Enavant SRG SSR" savings and reform project initiated by SRG Director General Susanne Wille. The aim is to create a more uniform management structure in the SRG regional units.

Further management functions to be reassigned

According to an internal memo obtained by the "Tages-Anzeiger", ten standardized management roles are to be created in future, some of which will be filled by the same person depending on the size of the respective unit. In this way, SRG wants to strengthen cooperation between the language regions and harmonize the organization.

In addition to the new appointments at the head of Information, other management functions will be reassigned: Antonia Seifert will take over the Culture, Society and Knowledge division, Manuela Diethelm will be responsible for Entertainment, and Laura Köppen will be in charge of Distribution.

Brenn has been editor-in-chief of SRF since 2014 and was most recently responsible for research relating to national ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer, among other things. According to the industry portal "Persönlich", he did not apply for one of the new management positions. It is not yet clear what Brenn will do next professionally. "It will soon become clear whether he will continue at SRF," he writes.