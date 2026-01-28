An appeal to pet owners: clean up your pets' droppings. sda

One step out of place - and the trouble starts: dog excrement on the sidewalk or horse droppings along the banks of a stream repeatedly cause red faces in several Fricktal municipalities. Eiken and Oeschgen respond - with reminders, threats of fines and appeals to common sense.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Eiken and Oeschgen in the canton of Aargau, complaints about animal excrement not being removed are on the increase, with the focus on horses in Eiken and dogs in Oeschgen.

According to police regulations, pet owners face fines if they fail to remove their animals' droppings, but it is difficult to punish offenders.

Some municipalities, such as Zuzgen and Gipf-Oberfrick, have had success with education and targeted information measures for pet owners. Show more

It is a situation that is familiar to many: you are walking through the forest, chatting animatedly - until suddenly a pungent smell disturbs the idyll. One look down brings certainty: a direct hit. The anger is great - and the wave of complaints to the municipalities is rolling in.

In Eiken AG, complaints are currently piling up - this time not about dogs, but about horses, reports the "Aargauer Zeitung". In the latest municipal news, riders are being asked in no uncertain terms to remove their animals' droppings. The situation is particularly unsightly along the Sisslebach.

The legal situation is clear: according to the Upper Fricktal police regulations, pet owners must remove their four-legged friends' droppings from public roads, paths and squares - otherwise they face a fine of 100 francs. However, enforcement remains difficult: you have to be caught in the act - which rarely happens.

Oeschgen struggles with dog excrement in the garden

In Oeschgen AG, the trouble tends to come from the classic source of the problem: dogs. There are currently an increasing number of complaints about undisposed of excrement in gardens, on private property and in meadows. For many, this is a constant nuisance that affects the peace of the community.

A look into the past shows that animal excrement is an irritating issue: municipalities have repeatedly had to deal with outraged citizens. In the past, the focus was primarily on dog owners, but now riders are also increasingly coming under scrutiny.

Small progress in individual municipalities

However, some places are showing that patience and targeted education can make a difference. In Zuzgen, where horse manure caused a particularly large uproar in 2021, things have calmed down, according to the municipality.

In Gipf-Oberfrick, too, there are currently only isolated complaints. There, they rely on targeted information: with the dog tax, owners receive a leaflet on the obligation to remove droppings - apparently with effect.