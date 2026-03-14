The people should never have voted on the SRG initiative: According to "Weltwoche", the initiator of the so-called "halving initiative" wanted to withdraw the initiative before the ballot.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the clear defeat of the SRG initiative, the SVP is debating whether it would have been wiser to withdraw the initiative in the fall of 2025.

According to "Weltwoche", initiator Thomas Matter wanted to stop the popular initiative early, while Gregor Rutz and the trade association were against it.

Former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher is now on Matter's side and speaks of an avoidable embarrassment. Show more

The clear defeat in the SRG referendum is causing fierce tensions within the SVP. Last Sunday, 62% of voters said no to the popular initiative "200 francs is enough!". The initiative sought to halve the media levy. Not a single canton voted in favor. This meant that a key project of the SVP, parts of the FDP and the trade association was clearly rejected.

As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the big finger-pointing has begun within the party. The focus is on the two SVP National Councillors Thomas Matter and Gregor Rutz. The newspaper bases its report on research carried out by "Weltwoche".

The SRG initiative was clearly rejected in many regions. KEYSTONE

SRG initiative withdrawal was an issue in December 2025

According to the reports, SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter, initiator of the SRG initiative, already wanted to withdraw the project last year. At the time, he referred to the counter-project by SVP Federal Councillor Albert Rösti, who wants to reduce the fee to CHF 300. That was already a success, said Matter. Gregor Rutz and the trade association under President Fabio Regazzi disagreed.

A withdrawal would have been politically wrong, as Regazzi is quoted by the "Aargauer Zeitung": "We were fundamentally against a withdrawal of the initiative in the fall because we consider the relief for companies proposed by Federal Councillor Rösti to be insufficient. However, we would certainly not have led the referendum campaign alone."

Matter had wanted to withdraw the initiative himself in December 2025. However, according to the SVP-affiliated magazine, his party colleague Rutz threatened to make the plan public. The party then stayed on course. The Yes campaign got off to a late start and appeared listless.

Opponents of the initiative also noticed this, as they told blue News on the Sunday of the vote: they noticed that the SVP had suddenly slowed down the campaign considerably.

The SVP camp was very disappointed on voting Sunday. KEYSTONE

Blocher was also in favor of withdrawal

The defeat now has internal consequences. Former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher said on his "Tele Blocher" program that he would also have been in favour of a withdrawal.

According to "Weltwoche", internal critics are also complaining that the embarrassment could have been avoided if the emergency brake had been pulled in time. By withdrawing, the pressure on the SRG could have been maintained and a new initiative could have been threatened. Now, with only 38% of votes in favor, the previous "position of strength" has been squandered for the foreseeable future.

Gregor Rutz, on the other hand, defended his adherence to the initiative. On the day of the vote, he told "Watson" that he was satisfied with the outcome and said that the people had basically approved the Federal Council's proposal.