On Friday morning, a truck crashes into a broken BMW on the A1 near Wettingen AG. Extensive material damage is caused.

Due to a breakdown, the BMW came to a standstill on the Limmat viaduct of the A1 near Wettingen shortly before 5.30 a.m. on Friday. The unlit car was parked on the narrow emergency lane and protruded slightly into the road. A truck approached from behind and its driver noticed the obstacle too late. As a result, he crashed into it with full force.

As the four occupants were outside the car, they were fortunately uninjured. All that remained of the BMW, which was thrown onto the road, was a demolished wreck. The truck was also badly damaged.

The accident blocked two of the three lanes in the direction of Zurich. As rush-hour traffic began to build up, a tailback immediately formed, which grew to a length of up to eight kilometers. The accident site was cleared by 7.30 am. The traffic situation has since normalized.