Four people were injured in the crash on the A3, some of them seriously. Kapo ZH

On the A3 near Urdorf on Tuesday morning, a truck crashed into a stationary convoy of vehicles. Four people were injured, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child. The highway in the direction of Basel was closed for several hours.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the A3 near Urdorf on Tuesday morning, a truck crashed into a stationary convoy of vehicles and pushed three cars into each other.

Two adults were seriously injured and had to be rescued from their vehicle, while their one-and-a-half-year-old child suffered minor injuries.

The A3 in the direction of Basel was closed for several hours and caused considerable traffic congestion. Show more

Shortly after 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a serious rear-end collision occurred on the A3 in the direction of the airport/Basel in the municipality of Urdorf. A 33-year-old truck driver crashed into a stationary convoy of vehicles for as yet unexplained reasons. The force of the impact pushed the three rear-most cars into each other.

The occupants of the rearmost vehicle were hit particularly hard: two adults suffered serious injuries and had to be rescued from the wreckage by the emergency services. Their one-and-a-half-year-old child was slightly injured. All three were transported to various hospitals by rescue helicopter and ambulance. Another female driver also sustained minor injuries. A couple with a small child and the truck driver himself were uninjured.

Hours-long closure and major traffic jam

The A3 in the direction of Basel had to be completely closed for several hours, which led to considerable traffic jams on the highway and on the surrounding road network. In addition to the Zurich Cantonal Police, the Zurich Professional Fire and Rescue Service, an emergency doctor from Limmattal Hospital, the Alpine Air Ambulance, several ambulances and a towing company were deployed.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office.