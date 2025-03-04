The driver's cab has been completely destroyed. BRK news

A train and a truck crashed in Unterentfelden AG on Tuesday. The driver was injured.

Sven Ziegler

Serious accident in Unterenfelden AG on Tuesday morning. A truck and a train crashed into each other. One person was trapped at the scene and it was the truck driver, a spokesperson for the Aargau cantonal police told BRK News.

First responders had freed the driver. He was moderately seriously injured. There were no other injuries.

At the time of the accident, maintenance work was being carried out on the road. Whether this was connected to the accident is currently being investigated.

The road and the train line had to be completely closed due to the serious accident.