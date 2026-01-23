An Italian driver disregarded a posted truck ban on the Balmberg in Solothurn. His vehicle got stuck in a tight curve and blocked the road for about three hours. In addition to a fine, the driver must now also pay for the recovery.

The road had to be closed for about three hours because of the truck.

Balmberg SO Truck Ignores Driving Ban and Gets Stuck on a Curve

Here's what it's all about An Italian truck driver drove down Balmbergstrasse toward Welschenrohr despite a posted no-entry sign.

The truck got stuck in a tight left-hand curve and blocked the way for other road users.

A specialized company freed the vehicle after about three hours; the driver must cover the costs. Summary created with

On Monday afternoon, an Italian truck driver caused a road closure lasting several hours on the Balmberg. The driver ignored a clearly marked no-entry sign and drove along the steep, winding mountain pass road toward Welschenrohr, SO.

The trip ended a short time later in a tight left-hand curve below the “Krüttliberg.” The truck got stuck there, blocking the road and preventing other drivers from passing.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Solothurn Cantonal Police.

Specialized company must recover the truck

Because the truck could no longer free itself from its predicament under its own power, a specialized towing company was called in.

The recovery operation took several hours. By around 7 p.m., the vehicle had been freed, and Balmbergstrasse was reopened to traffic.

For the driver, the failed mountain pass crossing has financial consequences. He had to pay a fine and will also have to cover the cost of the recovery operation.