The road had to be closed for about three hours because of the truck.
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An Italian driver disregarded a posted truck ban on the Balmberg in Solothurn. His vehicle got stuck in a tight curve and blocked the road for about three hours. In addition to a fine, the driver must now also pay for the recovery.
On Monday afternoon, an Italian truck driver caused a road closure lasting several hours on the Balmberg. The driver ignored a clearly marked no-entry sign and drove along the steep, winding mountain pass road toward Welschenrohr, SO.
The trip ended a short time later in a tight left-hand curve below the “Krüttliberg.” The truck got stuck there, blocking the road and preventing other drivers from passing.
The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Solothurn Cantonal Police.
Because the truck could no longer free itself from its predicament under its own power, a specialized towing company was called in.
The recovery operation took several hours. By around 7 p.m., the vehicle had been freed, and Balmbergstrasse was reopened to traffic.
For the driver, the failed mountain pass crossing has financial consequences. He had to pay a fine and will also have to cover the cost of the recovery operation.