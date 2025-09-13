The truck driver was seriously injured. Kantonspolizei Solothurn

At the Solothurn-West highway exit in the direction of Zurich, a truck overturned on its side in an accident on Friday afternoon. The truck driver was seriously injured.

A 50-year-old truck driver had an accident in the Spitalhof Tunnel near Biberist on Friday afternoon when his vehicle overturned and crashed into the tunnel wall.

The driver was seriously injured, rescued by third parties and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The tunnel and Solothurn-West exit remained closed until midnight for accident investigation and recovery work. Show more

On Friday, shortly after 3.30 p.m., a 50-year-old truck driver was driving on the A5 highway near Biberist in the direction of Zurich. According to current information, he intended to leave the highway at the Solothurn-West exit. In the area of the sharp left-hand bend in the Spitalhof tunnel, he lost control of the truck for reasons that have yet to be clarified. As a result, the truck tipped onto its side and collided with the tunnel wall, where it finally came to a standstill.

The truck driver was seriously injured and was rescued from the vehicle by third parties. After receiving initial medical treatment at the scene from the emergency services, he was taken to hospital by ambulance. In addition to the Solothurn cantonal police and the rescue service, members of the Grenchen fire department, employees of the NSNW (National Roads Northwestern Switzerland) company, the Office for Transport and Civil Engineering and a towing company were deployed.

The Spitalhof Tunnel and the corresponding Solothurn-West highway exit had to be closed until around midnight for the accident investigation, recovery work and road cleaning.