The truck damages the tunnel. Kapo SG

A dump truck damaged the tunnel roof in St. Gallen on Tuesday. It

Sven Ziegler

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a dump truck left the A1 highway at the St. Fiden exit in the direction of St. Gallen.

The hook device of the dump truck was extended and damaged parts of the tunnel ceiling cladding, which was then torn off. The damaged cladding and torn cables had to be repaired by the National Roads Maintenance Service Area VI before the exit could be reopened.

The exit remained closed for around three hours while the repairs were carried out. An as yet unknown amount of damage was caused to the road infrastructure.