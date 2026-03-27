Traffic backed up for ten kilometers on the A1 at times. BRK News

An accident on the A1 near Winterthur caused massive traffic problems on Friday morning. Traffic was at a standstill for stretches.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An accident involving a lorry trailer caused a long traffic jam on the A1 towards Zurich.

At times, traffic was backed up for around ten kilometers.

The recovery work was complex due to a high-voltage power line. Show more

An accident occurred on the A1 highway in the direction of Zurich on Friday morning, causing considerable disruption to traffic. A truck trailer overturned between Winterthur-Töss and the Baltenswil rest area. Pictures from BRK News show an excavator lying on the road.

In the afternoon, the Zurich cantonal police released details of the accident. Shortly before 8.45 a.m., a 33-year-old driver was driving a truck and trailer on the A1 in the direction of Zurich. At the exit from the Baltenswil-Nord service area, he had to brake due to traffic. This caused his trailer to lurch and tip over.

The wheeled excavator then fell onto the road. In addition, the counterweight of the loaded wheeled excavator, which weighed several tons, came loose. It slid forwards alongside the towing vehicle and collided with the trailer of a delivery van around 50 meters further on.

A trailer carrying an excavator overturned on the A1. BRK News

The two occupants of the delivery van suffered minor injuries in the subsequent accident. As the Zurich cantonal police announced at the request of blue News, they nevertheless had to be taken to hospital. The truck driver was uninjured.

Complicated recovery

The accident entailed complex recovery work: an SBB high-voltage power line ran above the accident site. Specialists switched off the line for safety reasons and grounded it before the cranes used could recover the trailer. According to the police, the SBB power supply was maintained despite this measure.

Due to the accident, the emergency services closed two of the three lanes until around 12 noon. Afterwards, one lane remained closed into the afternoon until the recovery work was completed. At times, there was a traffic jam up to ten kilometers long.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police.