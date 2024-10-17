The driver lost control of his vehicle and overturned off the road. Kantonspolizei Aargau

An articulated lorry overturned off the road in Moosleerau AG on Wednesday morning. The road had to be closed until 8.00 pm.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A truck overturned into a ditch on Wednesday morning after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver was uninjured, but there was considerable material damage to the vehicle, load and surrounding area.

The recovery operation lasted until 8 p.m., while the road was closed and a detour was set up. Show more

Shortly before 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday, a 54-year-old driver was driving from Moosleerau in the direction of Triengen. While driving, the driver noticed that his vehicle combination started to sway.

As a result, he drove with the wheels on the right into the grassland and tried to brake his vehicle. However, all his efforts did not help, whereupon the entire vehicle combination tipped onto its right side and came to a standstill in the ditch.

No one was injured in the accident and the driver was able to leave the truck on his own. The vehicle, the load and the grassland sustained considerable material damage.

The driver will be reported to the competent public prosecutor's office. The recovery work proved to be challenging and lasted until 8.00 pm. The road was closed for that long. The fire department organized a detour.