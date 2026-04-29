US President Donald Trump is increasing the pressure in the tariff dispute with Switzerland. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Trump administration criticizes Migros and Coop for preferring domestic brands. The Swiss regulations for organic products are also being criticized. With these accusations, Donald Trump is increasing the pressure in the ongoing customs negotiations.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA criticizes Coop and Migros as an obstacle to foreign imports.

In a report, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has described the market power of two major retailers as a "significant obstacle" to foreign products, without explicitly naming Coop and Migros, write the Tamedia newspapers.

Despite concessions made by Switzerland, the US government still considers market access for American agricultural products to be "too limited", the report continued. Show more

According to Tamedia newspapers, the US government under Donald Trump has criticized Switzerland for its organic rules and two dominant retailers. In a report, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer described the market power of two large retailers as a "significant obstacle" for foreign products, without explicitly naming Coop and Migros. Local brands are preferred and Swiss organic regulations are very detailed and strict.

According to the report, the attack is primarily directed at the Swiss government, which is negotiating an agreement with the USA. Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin traveled to Washington for talks in April. Shortly afterwards, Trump held out the prospect of raising tariffs on Swiss products again. Despite concessions made by Switzerland - for example on the import of chicken, bison and beef from the USA - the US government still considers market access for American agricultural products to be "too limited", the statement continued.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) has taken note of the report but is not commenting on its content, the newspapers were asked.

Migros and Coop reject the accusations from the USA, according to the report.