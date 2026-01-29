Donald Trump publicly insults two Republican senators as "losers". But instead of backing down, they hit back.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump publicly attacked two Republican senators and called them "losers".

The trigger was their demand for consequences after a fatal deployment of US border guards.

The senators countered calmly - and criticism of Trump's leadership is also growing in their own ranks. Show more

It is an exchange of blows that shows how tense the situation is even within the Republican Party. Donald Trump publicly described Republican Senators Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski as "losers". The reason: both had called for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign from office.

The criticism was triggered by the killing of 37-year-old caregiver Alex Pretti by US Border Patrol agents. Noem had initially described the man as a "domestic terrorist". Video footage later contradicted this description.

Tillis reacted with demonstrative composure. "I'm almost happy to be called a loser," he told the media. And added: "Apparently that qualifies me for the position of Secretary of Homeland Security or as a close advisor to the President." A clear jab at the Trump cabinet.

Cool tones from both senators

Tillis, who has already announced that he will not run in the next elections, countered dryly. He had never felt the need to make a loud appearance or constantly stand in front of the cameras. He did not take the president's attack personally.

Trump had previously sharply attacked the two senators in an interview with ABC News. "They're both losers. They're terrible senators. One is gone, the other one should be gone too," Trump said.

Murkowski also struck a cool tone. Trump is ultimately free to decide who he keeps in office, she said, "but I think he deserves better," she added, referring to Kristi Noem's performance.

Notably, Murkowski had originally endorsed Noem in the Senate. Today, in her own words, she would probably no longer do so. For years, the senator has been one of the few Republicans to openly oppose Trump - for example on healthcare reform or after the storming of the Capitol.

The case is now causing unrest beyond the two senators. Even the Republican majority leader in the Senate, John Thune, distanced himself from the government's account. He said that the description of the man killed as a terrorist was not tenable based on the information available so far.