US President Donald Trump has used Switzerland as an example of the logic behind his customs policy. The prosperity of countries like Switzerland is based on the fact that the US allows "them to rip us off", he told US broadcaster Fox Business.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has once again used Switzerland as an example of the logic behind his tariff policy.

The prosperity of countries like Switzerland is based on the fact that the USA allows "them to fleece us", the US President said in an interview.

Trump also referred once again to last summer's telephone conversation with the then President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter.

"I couldn't get her off the phone", Trump complained.

"I didn't really like the way she spoke to us," he added. Instead of a reduction, he had raised the US import tariffs to 39 percent. Show more

Switzerland is thought of as an "ultra-perfect" country, Trump said in the interview broadcast on Tuesday evening (local time). However, it is only perfect because the USA allows it to make a lot of money, said the US President. He could name 40 other countries where this was also the case.

During the interview, Trump again mentioned the trade deficit with Switzerland of 40 billion dollars. Trump also referred once again to last summer's telephone conversation with the then President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter. The US President said that he believed it was the "Prime Minister" with whom he had spoken.

As in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos GR in January, he mentioned how repetitive Keller-Sutter had been. She had repeatedly emphasized that Switzerland was a small country. "I couldn't get her off the phone," Trump complained. "I didn't really like the way she spoke to us," he added. Instead of a reduction, he had raised US import tariffs to 39 percent.

US President Donald Trump is once again annoyed by the telephone conversation with the then President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter, whom he refers to as "prime minister". (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Department of Finance relies on the population's opinion

In the fall, renewed negotiations led to an easing of the situation. Among other things, a controversial visit by Swiss business representatives, who brought Trump expensive gifts, led to a reduction in tariffs to 15 percent.

At the WEF, the US President said that he had lowered the tariff rate because he did not want to harm the people in Switzerland. Similar to the interview with the US broadcaster, he emphasized at the WEF that Switzerland would earn "nothing" without the USA. In response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency at the time, the Federal Department of Finance, headed by Keller-Sutter, said that it assumed that the Swiss people would understand Trump's speech correctly.

Investments are part of the customs deal

For the US President, his customs policy is clearly working. Since then, many companies that did not want to pay the tariffs have relocated their production to the USA, he told Fox Business.

The Swiss pharmaceutical companies Roche and Novartis, for example, want to invest billions in new plants in the USA. The investments are part of the tariff deal reached with the Trump administration in November, which also provides for 200 billion dollars in investments by Swiss companies in the USA. In return, the US punitive tariff on numerous goods is to be reduced from 39 percent to 15 percent.