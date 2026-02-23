  1. Residential Customers
Carnival kick-off Trump caricatures characterize the lanterns at the morning prank in Basel

SDA

23.2.2026 - 07:21

Trump could be seen on many lanterns during the morning prank in Basel.
Keystone

The Basel carnival began at 4 a.m. on Monday with the morning prank. Numerous cliques used their lanterns to depict international crises and US President Donald Trump in particular.

Keystone-SDA

23.02.2026, 07:21

23.02.2026, 07:27

Numerous formations addressed US President Donald Trump and the world situation in their motifs.

Trump could be seen on many lanterns, often caricatured in an unflattering way, as a reporter from Keystone-SDA was able to observe on site. At one point, he was depicted as a butcher cutting his way through the US flag, while one lantern showed him with a pig's nose and holding a customs sign.

Trump with a pig's nose and holding a customs sign.
Keystone

In general, the cliques not only showed a gloomy picture of the USA, but also of the entire world. They dedicated their lanterns not only to the US president, but also to other figures from world politics. There were also more or less clear allusions to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world, such as those in the Middle East.

Classic Basel themes were also to be found, such as traffic, construction sites and parking lots - this year the Superblock test was also featured. Building and Transport Director Esther Keller (GLP) was also portrayed in an unflattering way, but Basel's President of the Government Conradin Cramer (LDP) and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis were also caricatured.

Thousands of onlookers made the pilgrimage to the city to witness the traditional early morning spectacle.

