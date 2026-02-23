Basel FasnachtTrump, Infantino, early French - the best Schnitzelbängg 2026
Roman Müller
23.2.2026
Cheeky, bold and biting - the Basel Schnitzelbänke are as polarizing as ever. The 2026 vintage is certainly a good one. blue News has picked out a few trouvailles for you. Click through our picture galleries.
23.02.2026, 18:09
Roman Müller
Donald Trump
Schnitzelbängg 2026 Trump
For new times you'll find it in Hungary, read the eye, short and sweet. In Thailand you don't have to study long, there are breasts to implant. For denser hair you go to Turkey, implanted it looks like new. In the USA it's anefarsch, for the biggest ass.
(MS Fischbrötli)
Image: KEYSTONE
I recently had a dream, I see Dr. Trump with my hair in front of me, They are very similar, I like it every time, red ribbon - blond and in a haircut.
(Gnallfrosch)
Image: KEYSTONE
Dr. Trump is just rebuilding his old house - that's the reason He needs a lot more space for all his new friends There's a huge ballroom - he's already got a lot of room That's the only way the world can still dance to his whistles
(Staibuggler)
Image: KEYSTONE
The other day, a good friend came to me at the bakery Dr. Trump said, you're shitting me, it's a mess I buy bread and you don't buy anything from me, so now it's just new My trade deficit is no longer worth it
(Lumpesammler)
Image: KEYSTONE
Big, hairy and a little chubby, the new monkey in the zoo. He's already paying his customs duty with a full stomach and a strong grip. Heggscht botänt and bsunders spitz, if the Wyybli jinger sinn. It's just that no one can think of a punchline
(Diigermugge)
Image: KEYSTONE
Epstein files
Schnitzelbängg 2026 Epstein-Files
In the zoo conversation room for animals with 'me Lyyde Wott s Zeebra bim Herr Doggter e Depression lo vermyyde "Myni Straife, s macht mr z schaffe, Dien alli ganz gnau aagaffe Und die dängge doch am Änd, Ych syg e Epstein-Dokumänt!"
(Schunggebegräbnis)
Image: KEYSTONE
Black Black Black Black Naiaaberau! Black Black Black Black Black What? That one! Black Black Black Blank Black Black Black ui Black Black Black Underlined Ugh So now we know all the facts about the latest Epstein-Aggte.
(Wanderratte)
Image: KEYSTONE
The head of Greenland rolls around in bed at night Fearing that an orange monster will tear the country apart Then he falls in love: A new name would be a hit "Epstein-Land" - because Trump thinks we're not doing well
(Evening primrose)
Image: KEYSTONE
FIFA
Schnitzelbängg 2026 FIFA
With the Saudis in the desert you have the criminal ryche In Russia a dictator who also goes over Lyyche A greenie in the USA, older than a dinosaur And together they are the best friends of Gianni Infantino
(late shift)
Image: KEYSTONE
When y letschti bi go Käffele im Sprüngli bschtell y eins von dääne feyne Schoggizüngli Ha s in e Fuudiweggli gschteggt - großes Kino Daas hett usgsee, Sii, wie Trump und Infantino
(Rollaator Röösli)
Image: KEYSTONE
My brother, dr Fritzli, says: "We fit SOO well together, you know, because of Sagggäld, main y,mer wänn is doch nid schämme? If d'mer e Zwanzger mee gisch, denn kunsch - ins Baredyys! Denn griegsch sogar von mir no Dr "Fritzli" - Friidens-Bryys"!
(Hansli Bargäld)
Image: KEYSTONE
You have to go to the green square, You see women playing football. Now it's time to give it a rest, The Infantino has to go to the Rotliecht.
(Rätschbääse)
Image: KEYSTONE
The cleaning lady in the white house is constantly grumbling about visitors from Switzerland, it's too much to puke especially the Infantino is making a lot of noise because he's almost not able to keep up
(Dipflischysser)
Image: KEYSTONE
Switzerland
Schnitzelbängg 2026 Switzerland
When the pictures of the Schnitzelbängg are shown on television and the halftime show comes, then we are prepared. - - - - - - -
(Songbird)
Image: KEYSTONE
There are fewer people inside for the glyche Bryys - even in Schwyz From now on, I say, there'll be a spike on a Toblerone. Don't just blame the drought for the shit on the shelf! Nai, our bears don't like it and plunge into the valley.
(Schlachtbangg)
Image: KEYSTONE
The customs deal with the Americans is still lazy and super-mystical: We import bison meat and chlorinated hay, From the hen you get the eye of a servant and from the fish you get bison meat, Kai Wunder weighs the university cafeteria with a smile.
(PereFyss)
Image: IMAGO
Dr. Beat Jans told me that it's unbearable He sprays the slimming spray about 12 times a day He's athletic, fit and slim, that's for sure He only needs the spray for one ear!
(Mrs. Fasnacht)
Image: KEYSTONE
What are the Chinese doing with Ueli Murer? He prefers to meet plague and cholera Then he's politically entangled in epis bleeds That's why they've given him free homes again from Temu.
(Mrs. Länzli)
Image: KEYSTONE
A Zäämillione-Schwyz and then it's over, no one is allowed to come! Only when someone leaves again, you're allowed to stay. Imagine, the Buschiquote starts up again, Then they wait in the book until someone can leave.
(Slaughterhouse bang)
Image: KEYSTONE
Early French
Schnitzelbängg 2026 Early French
"Salut chérie, tu veux amour?" cries one and foot aa laughs "Pourquoi tu m'as regardé?" and zägg! Griegsch äini bache Dräggschti klaut dir s Bortmennee wennd uff drise döösisch Statt indr Schuel leersch z Baasel in dr Baadi frie Franzöösisch
(Spootschicht)
Image: KEYSTONE
The state of the French language is still very difficult. That's why we discuss it politically every year. It would be nice if I could understand the Baadi rules better there .
(The interface)
Image: KEYSTONE
E mänteno scher Dömoisell, Medam und Messiöö Schö vous schant ö Schnitzelbongg, pöteter sogar dö Ils ont a eu, elles, elles a äh öh... merde, dasch e Shit Trotz däm Frieh-Französisch längts für e Pointe nit
(Lumpesammler)
Image: KEYSTONE
Dr. Ueli Murer says to me quite disgruntled, that's biireweich Frieh-Französisch is e Seich Das duet mi an dr Schwyz halt steere Die sotte doch kyneesisch leere
(Gnallfrosch)
Image: KEYSTONE
Sports
Schnitzelbängg 2026 Sport
During the European Women's Football Championship, my husband says that as a woman I can't really protect myself She says "in sport we are superior to you women" and proudly glides onto the sofa with her thick coat.
(Mrs. Fasnacht)
Image: KEYSTONE
Every time I look around, I'm getting tired of it I'm so enthusiastic about Marco Odermatt "So athletic and masculine" is what he says I really like his body I'll tell you what I think about Adonis I look like Marco's washing machine
(Giftspritzi)
Image: KEYSTONE
Dr FCB, we've almost had it has put the center forward online what he should have paid attention to You don't have to check the quality at TEMU
(Dipflischysser)
Image: KEYSTONE
Dr. Lichtsteiner has now taken over the FCB squad. Magnin is not there yet. I could have found something better in the region. By the way, Fränzi Buser from Chindsgi Gälterchinde.
(Heiri)
Image: KEYSTONE
In the Gottsaggerbligg retirement home in the year two thousand eighty Sister Helena wonders what kind of noise it is Someone's head bounces off the box, what happened? Dr. Simon Amman is the one training for the Olympics.
(Spootschicht)
Image: KEYSTONE
