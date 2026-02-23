  1. Residential Customers
Basel Fasnacht Trump, Infantino, early French - the best Schnitzelbängg 2026

Roman Müller

23.2.2026

The Schnitzelbank Mac Väärs at the Basel pre-carnival event "Glaibasler Charivari"
The Schnitzelbank Mac Väärs at the Basel pre-carnival event "Glaibasler Charivari"
KEYSTONE

Cheeky, bold and biting - the Basel Schnitzelbänke are as polarizing as ever. The 2026 vintage is certainly a good one. blue News has picked out a few trouvailles for you. Click through our picture galleries.

23.02.2026, 18:09

Donald Trump

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Trump
Schnitzelbängg 2026 Trump. For new times you'll find it in Hungary, read the eye, short and sweet.<br>In Thailand you don't have to study long, there are breasts to implant.<br>For denser hair you go to Turkey, implanted it looks like new.<br>In the USA it's anefarsch, for the biggest ass.<br><br>(MS Fischbrötli)

For new times you'll find it in Hungary, read the eye, short and sweet.
In Thailand you don't have to study long, there are breasts to implant.
For denser hair you go to Turkey, implanted it looks like new.
In the USA it's anefarsch, for the biggest ass.

(MS Fischbrötli)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Trump. I recently had a dream,<br>I see Dr. Trump with my hair in front of me,<br>They are very similar, I like it every time, <br>red ribbon - blond and in a haircut.<br><br>(Gnallfrosch)

I recently had a dream,
I see Dr. Trump with my hair in front of me,
They are very similar, I like it every time,
red ribbon - blond and in a haircut.

(Gnallfrosch)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Trump. Dr. Trump is just rebuilding his old house - that's the reason<br>He needs a lot more space for all his new friends<br>There's a huge ballroom - he's already got a lot of room<br>That's the only way the world can still dance to his whistles<br><br>(Staibuggler)

Dr. Trump is just rebuilding his old house - that's the reason
He needs a lot more space for all his new friends
There's a huge ballroom - he's already got a lot of room
That's the only way the world can still dance to his whistles

(Staibuggler)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Trump. The other day, a good friend came to me at the bakery<br>Dr. Trump said, you're shitting me, it's a mess<br>I buy bread and you don't buy anything from me, so now it's just new<br>My trade deficit is no longer worth it<br><br>(Lumpesammler)

The other day, a good friend came to me at the bakery
Dr. Trump said, you're shitting me, it's a mess
I buy bread and you don't buy anything from me, so now it's just new
My trade deficit is no longer worth it

(Lumpesammler)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Trump. Big, hairy and a little chubby, the new monkey in the zoo. <br>He's already paying his customs duty with a full stomach and a strong grip. <br>Heggscht botänt and bsunders spitz, if the Wyybli jinger sinn. <br>It's just that no one can think of a punchline<br><br>(Diigermugge)

Big, hairy and a little chubby, the new monkey in the zoo.
He's already paying his customs duty with a full stomach and a strong grip.
Heggscht botänt and bsunders spitz, if the Wyybli jinger sinn.
It's just that no one can think of a punchline

(Diigermugge)

Image: KEYSTONE

Epstein files

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Epstein-Files
Schnitzelbängg 2026 Epstein-Files. In the zoo conversation room for animals with 'me Lyyde<br>Wott s Zeebra bim Herr Doggter e Depression lo vermyyde<br>"Myni Straife, s macht mr z schaffe,<br>Dien alli ganz gnau aagaffe<br>Und die dängge doch am Änd,<br>Ych syg e Epstein-Dokumänt!"<br><br>(Schunggebegräbnis)

In the zoo conversation room for animals with 'me Lyyde
Wott s Zeebra bim Herr Doggter e Depression lo vermyyde
"Myni Straife, s macht mr z schaffe,
Dien alli ganz gnau aagaffe
Und die dängge doch am Änd,
Ych syg e Epstein-Dokumänt!"

(Schunggebegräbnis)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Epstein-Files. Black Black Black Black Naiaaberau! <br>Black Black Black Black Black What? That one! <br>Black Black Black Blank Black Black Black ui <br>Black Black Black Underlined Ugh <br>So now we know all the facts <br>about the latest Epstein-Aggte.<br><br>(Wanderratte)

Black Black Black Black Naiaaberau!
Black Black Black Black Black What? That one!
Black Black Black Blank Black Black Black ui
Black Black Black Underlined Ugh
So now we know all the facts
about the latest Epstein-Aggte.

(Wanderratte)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Epstein-Files. The head of Greenland rolls around in bed at night<br>Fearing that an orange monster will tear the country apart<br>Then he falls in love: A new name would be a hit <br>"Epstein-Land" - because Trump thinks we're not doing well <br><br>(Evening primrose)

The head of Greenland rolls around in bed at night
Fearing that an orange monster will tear the country apart
Then he falls in love: A new name would be a hit
"Epstein-Land" - because Trump thinks we're not doing well

(Evening primrose)

Image: KEYSTONE

FIFA

Schnitzelbängg 2026 FIFA
Schnitzelbängg 2026 FIFA. With the Saudis in the desert you have the criminal ryche<br>In Russia a dictator who also goes over Lyyche<br>A greenie in the USA, older than a dinosaur<br>And together they are the best friends of Gianni Infantino <br><br>(late shift)

With the Saudis in the desert you have the criminal ryche
In Russia a dictator who also goes over Lyyche
A greenie in the USA, older than a dinosaur
And together they are the best friends of Gianni Infantino

(late shift)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 FIFA. When y letschti bi go Käffele im Sprüngli<br>bschtell y eins von dääne feyne Schoggizüngli <br>Ha s in e Fuudiweggli gschteggt - großes Kino<br>Daas hett usgsee, Sii, wie Trump und Infantino <br><br>(Rollaator Röösli)

When y letschti bi go Käffele im Sprüngli
bschtell y eins von dääne feyne Schoggizüngli
Ha s in e Fuudiweggli gschteggt - großes Kino
Daas hett usgsee, Sii, wie Trump und Infantino

(Rollaator Röösli)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 FIFA. My brother, dr Fritzli, says: "We fit SOO well together,<br>you know, because of Sagggäld, main y,mer wänn is doch nid schämme?<br>If d'mer e Zwanzger mee gisch, denn kunsch - ins Baredyys!<br>Denn griegsch sogar von mir no Dr "Fritzli" - Friidens-Bryys"! <br><br>(Hansli Bargäld)

My brother, dr Fritzli, says: "We fit SOO well together,
you know, because of Sagggäld, main y,mer wänn is doch nid schämme?
If d'mer e Zwanzger mee gisch, denn kunsch - ins Baredyys!
Denn griegsch sogar von mir no Dr "Fritzli" - Friidens-Bryys"!

(Hansli Bargäld)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 FIFA. You have to go to the green square, <br>You see women playing football.<br>Now it's time to give it a rest,<br>The Infantino has to go to the Rotliecht. <br><br>(Rätschbääse)

You have to go to the green square,
You see women playing football.
Now it's time to give it a rest,
The Infantino has to go to the Rotliecht.

(Rätschbääse)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 FIFA. The cleaning lady in the white house is constantly grumbling<br>about visitors from Switzerland, it's too much to puke<br>especially the Infantino is making a lot of noise<br>because he's almost not able to keep up <br><br>(Dipflischysser)

The cleaning lady in the white house is constantly grumbling
about visitors from Switzerland, it's too much to puke
especially the Infantino is making a lot of noise
because he's almost not able to keep up

(Dipflischysser)

Image: KEYSTONE

Switzerland

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Switzerland
Schnitzelbängg 2026 Switzerland. When the pictures of the Schnitzelbängg are shown on television <br>and the halftime show comes, then we are prepared.<br>- - - -<br>- - -<br><br>(Songbird)

When the pictures of the Schnitzelbängg are shown on television
and the halftime show comes, then we are prepared.
- - - -
- - -

(Songbird)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Switzerland. There are fewer people inside for the glyche Bryys - even in Schwyz<br>From now on, I say, there'll be a spike on a Toblerone.<br>Don't just blame the drought for the shit on the shelf!<br>Nai, our bears don't like it and plunge into the valley.<br><br>(Schlachtbangg)

There are fewer people inside for the glyche Bryys - even in Schwyz
From now on, I say, there'll be a spike on a Toblerone.
Don't just blame the drought for the shit on the shelf!
Nai, our bears don't like it and plunge into the valley.

(Schlachtbangg)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Switzerland. The customs deal with the Americans is still lazy and super-mystical:<br>We import bison meat and chlorinated hay, <br>From the hen you get the eye of a servant and from the fish you get bison meat,<br>Kai Wunder weighs the university cafeteria with a smile. <br><br>(PereFyss)

The customs deal with the Americans is still lazy and super-mystical:
We import bison meat and chlorinated hay,
From the hen you get the eye of a servant and from the fish you get bison meat,
Kai Wunder weighs the university cafeteria with a smile.

(PereFyss)

Image: IMAGO

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Switzerland. Dr. Beat Jans told me that it's unbearable<br>He sprays the slimming spray about 12 times a day<br>He's athletic, fit and slim, that's for sure<br>He only needs the spray for one ear! <br><br>(Mrs. Fasnacht)

Dr. Beat Jans told me that it's unbearable
He sprays the slimming spray about 12 times a day
He's athletic, fit and slim, that's for sure
He only needs the spray for one ear!

(Mrs. Fasnacht)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Switzerland. What are the Chinese doing with Ueli Murer? <br>He prefers to meet plague and cholera <br>Then he's politically entangled in epis bleeds <br>That's why they've given him free homes again from Temu. <br><br>(Mrs. Länzli)

What are the Chinese doing with Ueli Murer?
He prefers to meet plague and cholera
Then he's politically entangled in epis bleeds
That's why they've given him free homes again from Temu.

(Mrs. Länzli)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Switzerland. A Zäämillione-Schwyz and then it's over, no one is allowed to come!<br>Only when someone leaves again, you're allowed to stay.<br>Imagine, the Buschiquote starts up again,<br>Then they wait in the book until someone can leave. <br><br>(Slaughterhouse bang)

A Zäämillione-Schwyz and then it's over, no one is allowed to come!
Only when someone leaves again, you're allowed to stay.
Imagine, the Buschiquote starts up again,
Then they wait in the book until someone can leave.

(Slaughterhouse bang)

Image: KEYSTONE

Early French

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Early French
Schnitzelbängg 2026 Early French. "Salut chérie, tu veux amour?" cries one and foot aa laughs<br>"Pourquoi tu m'as regardé?" and zägg! Griegsch äini bache<br>Dräggschti klaut dir s Bortmennee wennd uff drise döösisch<br>Statt indr Schuel leersch z Baasel in dr Baadi frie Franzöösisch <br><br>(Spootschicht)

"Salut chérie, tu veux amour?" cries one and foot aa laughs
"Pourquoi tu m'as regardé?" and zägg! Griegsch äini bache
Dräggschti klaut dir s Bortmennee wennd uff drise döösisch
Statt indr Schuel leersch z Baasel in dr Baadi frie Franzöösisch

(Spootschicht)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Early French. The state of the French language is still very difficult.<br>That's why we discuss it politically every year.<br>It would be nice if I could understand the Baadi rules better there<br>. <br><br>(The interface)

The state of the French language is still very difficult.
That's why we discuss it politically every year.
It would be nice if I could understand the Baadi rules better there
.

(The interface)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Early French. E mänteno scher Dömoisell, Medam und Messiöö <br>Schö vous schant ö Schnitzelbongg, pöteter sogar dö <br>Ils ont a eu, elles, elles a äh öh... merde, dasch e Shit <br>Trotz däm Frieh-Französisch längts für e Pointe nit <br><br>(Lumpesammler)

E mänteno scher Dömoisell, Medam und Messiöö
Schö vous schant ö Schnitzelbongg, pöteter sogar dö
Ils ont a eu, elles, elles a äh öh... merde, dasch e Shit
Trotz däm Frieh-Französisch längts für e Pointe nit

(Lumpesammler)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Early French. Dr. Ueli Murer says to me quite disgruntled, that's biireweich<br>Frieh-Französisch is e Seich<br>Das duet mi an dr Schwyz halt steere<br>Die sotte doch kyneesisch leere <br><br>(Gnallfrosch)

Dr. Ueli Murer says to me quite disgruntled, that's biireweich
Frieh-Französisch is e Seich
Das duet mi an dr Schwyz halt steere
Die sotte doch kyneesisch leere

(Gnallfrosch)

Image: KEYSTONE

Sports

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Sport
Schnitzelbängg 2026 Sport. During the European Women's Football Championship, my husband<br>says that as a woman I can't really protect myself<br>She says "in sport we are superior to you women"<br>and proudly glides onto the sofa with her thick coat. <br><br>(Mrs. Fasnacht)

During the European Women's Football Championship, my husband
says that as a woman I can't really protect myself
She says "in sport we are superior to you women"
and proudly glides onto the sofa with her thick coat.

(Mrs. Fasnacht)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Sport. Every time I look around, I'm getting tired of it<br>I'm so enthusiastic about Marco Odermatt<br>"So athletic and masculine" is what he says<br>I really like his body<br>I'll tell you what I think about Adonis<br>I look like Marco's washing machine <br><br>(Giftspritzi)

Every time I look around, I'm getting tired of it
I'm so enthusiastic about Marco Odermatt
"So athletic and masculine" is what he says
I really like his body
I'll tell you what I think about Adonis
I look like Marco's washing machine

(Giftspritzi)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Sport. Dr FCB, we've almost had it<br>has put the center forward online<br>what he should have paid attention to<br>You don't have to check the quality at TEMU<br><br>(Dipflischysser)

Dr FCB, we've almost had it
has put the center forward online
what he should have paid attention to
You don't have to check the quality at TEMU

(Dipflischysser)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Sport. Dr. Lichtsteiner has now taken over the FCB squad.<br>Magnin is not there yet. <br>I could have found something better in the region. <br>By the way, Fränzi Buser from Chindsgi Gälterchinde. <br><br>(Heiri)

Dr. Lichtsteiner has now taken over the FCB squad.
Magnin is not there yet.
I could have found something better in the region.
By the way, Fränzi Buser from Chindsgi Gälterchinde.

(Heiri)

Image: KEYSTONE

Schnitzelbängg 2026 Sport. In the Gottsaggerbligg retirement home in the year two thousand eighty<br>Sister Helena wonders what kind of noise it is<br>Someone's head bounces off the box, what happened?<br>Dr. Simon Amman is the one training for the Olympics. <br><br>(Spootschicht)

In the Gottsaggerbligg retirement home in the year two thousand eighty
Sister Helena wonders what kind of noise it is
Someone's head bounces off the box, what happened?
Dr. Simon Amman is the one training for the Olympics.

(Spootschicht)

Image: KEYSTONE

