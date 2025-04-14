Billionaire Tito Tettamanti is still commenting on political events today. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Ticino financier Tito Tettamanti lived in the USA for a long time. In the SRF daily interview, he describes the US president as "arrogant" and tries to explain Trump's tariff policy.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tito Tettamanti is a wealthy entrepreneur from Ticino who lived in the USA for a long time.

He calls Donald Trump "arrogant", but not "stupid", and is calling on the Federal Council to hold talks with the USA.

Tettamanti suspects that Trump's tariff policy is about US supremacy in the world. Show more

Tito Tettamanti from Ticino is described on Wikipedia as an "entrepreneur and capitalist" - a title he has earned through skillful investments in his 94 years of life. However, he not only used his fortune to increase it, but also to provide a platform for libertarian viewpoints by buying newspapers.

Over the past few days, several media outlets have sought an interview with him. The reason: Trump's erratic customs policy. Tettamanti has not only invested in US companies, but has also lived in the United States for a long time.

Former SRG director Roger de Weck described him in a book as a "puppet master of reactionary media" and "door opener for Steve Bannon", Donald Trump's former chief strategist. The left-wingweekly "Wochenzeitung" calls him a "financial patriot" and "speculator".

Tettamanti recently told the NZZ: "I have always been an admirer of the Americans and their capitalist system. But since the fall of the wall (...) the Americans have become arrogant."

«Trump is an arrogant guy. But that doesn't make him stupid.» Tito Tettamanti Entrepreneur from Ticino

On SRF Radio's "Tagesgespräch" program on Monday afternoon, he went further and specified who he finds particularly arrogant: "Trump is an arrogant guy." However, the relativization followed immediately - that doesn't mean Trump is stupid. SRF visited Tettamanti in his villa in Ticino for the radio program.

Tito Tettamanti in his Ticino study in 2002. KEYSTONE/Martin Rütschi

Tettamanti, who SRF describes as one of the "richest and most dazzling Ticinese", tried to put Trump's economic policy into context: "It's not about tariffs - that's just a pretext, a smokescreen. The USA is over-indebted and no longer in a position to maintain its hegemony." Tettamanti emphasizes that he would not have voted for Trump himself. Neither would Kamala Harris, however - and this is precisely where he sees America's weakness.

Tettamanti likes Keller-Sutter and Rösti

He now expects the Federal Council to enter into dialog with Trump. He was particularly complimentary about Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter: "I really appreciate her attitude", he said - also because she sought telephone contact with Trump at an early stage.

Tettamanti even called her one of two "good federal councillors". The other was Albert Rösti. He described the others as weak - with one exception: Guy Parmelin, "the winemaker", is in the middle for him. In his concluding advice to the Federal Council, he added that strong contacts should be used in the talks with the USA - but he did not want to mention any specific names.

Criticism of the Swiss media

Tettamanti also spoke about himself - and revealed why he does not own a laptop: he was already over 70 when these devices appeared. Today, he even does without a cell phone. It keeps him focused, he explained. He has a secretary for everything else.

At the end of the show, he was critical of journalism in Switzerland: "I think anyone who starts wars is a criminal." He left open who exactly this statement was directed at - but the conversation revolved around several Swiss journalists, including Roger Köppel. Most recently, it was Köppel who increasingly spread Russian narratives in "Weltwoche": Tito Tettamanti was long regarded as his most important supporter.