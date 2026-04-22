Not happy with trade relations with Switzerland: US President Donald Trump. Keystone

Switzerland is once again facing criticism in the customs dispute with the USA. Donald Trump is demanding more financial concessions. At the same time, talks on a trade agreement are continuing.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland and the USA continue to negotiate a trade agreement following Trump's tariff policy.

Although tariffs have been reduced from 39 to 15 percent, Trump is now once again demanding higher payments from Switzerland.

The main point of criticism remains the US's high trade deficit with Switzerland of around 40 billion dollars. Show more

The tariff confusion between Switzerland and the USA is still ongoing: Following US President Donald Trump's tariff hammer last summer and a subsequent correction by a Supreme Court ruling, the two countries are currently negotiating a trade agreement. President Guy Parmelin therefore recently traveled to Washington.

The tariffs of 39% originally imposed by the USA were reduced to 15% last year. Now Trump has once again commented on the current situation. In an interview with the TV channel "CNBC" on Tuesday, he explained that Switzerland has only paid "a little bit" to the USA so far and should, in his opinion, "pay a lot more". He added: "We will increase that".

According to Trump, Switzerland and other countries are only elite countries "because we allow them to get away with 40 million dollars a year". And he added: "But I'm not doing that anymore."

Trump is bothered by the trade deficit

To back up this thesis, he cites Switzerland as an example: "The Swiss say, 'Oh yeah, we're small and brilliant.' They're only brilliant because they pay us almost nothing."

Trump's criticism is primarily directed at the US trade deficit with Switzerland, which he estimates at around 40 billion dollars. He had already emphasized at the WEF in Davos in January that a small country like Switzerland was causing a disproportionately high deficit.

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