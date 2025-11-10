Donald Trump wants "Switzerland to remain successful". EPA/GRAIG HUDSON / POOL / KEYSTONE

According to a media report, Switzerland is on the verge of a customs deal with the USA. In future, a rate of only 15 percent instead of 39 percent is to apply. Trump has confirmed the negotiations - and is sympathetic.

Will the Trump tariff hammer against Switzerland soon be history? According to the Bloomberg news agency, Switzerland is close to reaching an agreement with Washington.

According to the agreement, a tariff rate of just 15 percent will apply in future - significantly less than the 39 percent that Trump used to send shockwaves through the Swiss economy. This was the highest rate imposed by Trump during his round of tariffs in August.

Bloomberg also reported, citing informed sources, that the deal could be finalized within the next two weeks. A decisive impetus was provided by Trump's "extremely positive" talks with Swiss business leaders in November, the report continues.

Trump confirms negotiations

However, the people quoted by Bloomberg went on to say that nothing has yet been finally decided on the customs deal for Switzerland. The talks could also fail, as was the case last July.

In response to a journalist's question about tariffs and Switzerland, US President Donald Trump said at a media conference: "We are working on a deal to lower their tariffs a little bit." When asked, however, he did not want to give a specific figure. "We are working on something to help Switzerland," Trump continued.

The tariffs had hit Switzerland "very hard", but he wanted "Switzerland to remain successful." Trump also emphasized that Switzerland had been a good ally so far.

US President Trump had imposed a tariff of 39 percent on Switzerland. Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

The Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) also kept a low profile. The department's spokesperson Markus Spörndli told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday that Bloomberg had "of course not confirmed" this. Negotiations are ongoing and no comment will be made in the meantime.

