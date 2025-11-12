Job cuts at Hatebur Umformmaschinen AG in Reinach BL are making headlines: 23 employees are losing their jobs - many of them over 50 years old, as reported by the "Basler Zeitung".
According to internal sources, a couple with a school-age child is also affected. There is a suspicion that "the old people are being deliberately cleaned out" - and this shortly before retirement.
The company confirmed the redundancies to the "BaZ" newspaper, but spoke of an "adjustment of capacities" at the Reinach and Birsfelden sites. A total of 23 jobs are to be cut and others reduced through retirement. Hatebur did not comment on the age of those affected.
Trump's tariff hammer is at the origin
The Group justifies the measure with the "challenging market environment due to customs and exchange rates". Since August, Swiss machinery exports to the USA have been subject to punitive tariffs of 39 percent - a hard blow for the industry.
Although US President Donald Trump has held out the prospect of a new tariff deal with lower duties of 15 percent, the relief will probably come too late for Hatebur. The company regrets the move, but emphasizes that it is necessary to secure the future of the company. A social plan is to help those affected.