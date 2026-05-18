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Construction progresses Tunnel boring machine back in operation after quarry in the Gotthard

SDA

18.5.2026 - 13:58

The "Alessandra" tunnel boring machine has already bored fifty percent of the route. (archive picture)
The "Alessandra" tunnel boring machine has already bored fifty percent of the route. (archive picture)
Keystone

After a break due to a rock collapse in the Gotthard, the tunnel boring machine "Paulina" resumed operations on Monday. According to the federal government, construction of the second road tunnel is progressing on both sides of the Gotthard.

Keystone-SDA

18.05.2026, 13:58

18.05.2026, 14:46

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) announced that the excavation of the southern fault zone is also progressing according to plan: Around 75 percent have already been completed, with just under one hundred meters still to go before the end of the fault zone.

The breakthrough of the "Alessandra" from the north is also progressing successfully. According to Astra, around half of the route has been broken through to tunnel meter 4000. The tunnel boring machine is currently undergoing maintenance. During this time, the intermediate ceiling of the pre-tunnel is being built - in addition, the interior work on the first meters of the tunnel has begun.

In April, the three-year preparatory work for the upcoming renovation of the first Gotthard tunnel from 2030 also began. As a first step, the asbestos-containing gutters will be removed, as Astra also announced.

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