A boat from the Swiss Army's motorboat company 10, to which the vessels involved in the accident belong. Symbolbild: Keystone

A collision has occurred between two Swiss Army patrol boats on Lake Geneva. One soldier suffered a shock and another required medical treatment.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two Swiss Army patrol boats collided on Lake Geneva on Wednesday night. Both motorboats were damaged. One soldier suffered a shock and a second required medical treatment.

The accident occurred at around 3.30 a.m. during an exercise on intercepting ships, as reported by the Department of Defense (DDPS) on Wednesday. The boats belong to motorboat company 10, which is currently on advanced training duty.

No fuel was spilled during the accident, the statement continued. The boats have since been returned to port. Several civilian rescue organizations were deployed. The military justice authorities have opened an investigation into the course of the accident.