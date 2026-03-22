The cantonal police of Appenzell Ausserrhoden have arrested a Swiss man (21). KEYSTONE

Unknown persons attempted to break into stores in Gais and Herisau on Friday night. Four hours after the first alarm, the police were able to arrest a 21-year-old suspect.

Petar Marjanović

On the night of Friday, March 21, there were two attempted break-ins in Gais and Herisau. According to the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police, an unknown person broke the window of a store in Gais AR shortly before 3 a.m. and tried to break in through the window. When the alarm went off, the perpetrator fled.

The police immediately launched a manhunt and were able to arrest a 21-year-old Swiss man in Gais around four hours later. Whether he is responsible for the attempted break-in still needs to be clarified.

In a second incident shortly after 5 a.m. in Herisau, an unknown person smashed the window of a store, but was unable to break into the building. The police are currently investigating whether there is a connection between the two break-ins.