Window smashedTwo burglary attempts in Gais and Herisau - police arrest 21-year-old man
Petar Marjanović
22.3.2026
Unknown persons attempted to break into stores in Gais and Herisau on Friday night. Four hours after the first alarm, the police were able to arrest a 21-year-old suspect.
22.03.2026, 13:16
Petar Marjanović
On the night of Friday, March 21, there were two attempted break-ins in Gais and Herisau. According to the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police, an unknown person broke the window of a store in Gais AR shortly before 3 a.m. and tried to break in through the window. When the alarm went off, the perpetrator fled.
The police immediately launched a manhunt and were able to arrest a 21-year-old Swiss man in Gais around four hours later. Whether he is responsible for the attempted break-in still needs to be clarified.
In a second incident shortly after 5 a.m. in Herisau, an unknown person smashed the window of a store, but was unable to break into the building. The police are currently investigating whether there is a connection between the two break-ins.