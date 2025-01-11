The Bern cantonal police were called out to an accident on the A6 on Saturday night. (symbolic image) Keystone

A fatal traffic accident occurred on the A6 highway in the direction of Thun on Saturday night. One person died at the scene of the accident.

Dominik Müller

An accident occurred on the A6 near Muri near Bern on Saturday night.

Two cars collided and subsequently caught fire.

One person died of their injuries at the scene of the accident. Show more

According to the latest information, two drivers were traveling from Bern towards Thun on the A6 South freeway when a collision occurred between the two vehicles for reasons still to be clarified. The Bern-Mittelland regional public prosecutor's office wrote this in a press release.

In the course of the accident, one car was thrown onto its roof. Both vehicles caught fire immediately after the collision. The driver of the car lying on its roof died at the scene of the accident. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

There are indications of the identity of the deceased. However, formal identification is still pending.

During the accident and recovery work, the section of highway involved had to be completely closed in both directions for around 5 hours. A detour was signaled.

The Bern cantonal police have started an investigation and are looking for witnesses.