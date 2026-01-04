One of the cars came to a standstill on its roof. Kapo Aargau

Five people were injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Mumpf AG on Saturday evening. One vehicle overturned and came to a standstill on its roof.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a head-on collision between two cars in Mumpf AG on Saturday evening.

Five people were injured and one vehicle overturned.

The cause of the accident is still unclear and is being investigated by the police. Show more

Five people were injured in a traffic accident in Mumpf on Saturday evening. According to the Aargau cantonal police on Sunday, there was a head-on collision between two cars.

The accident occurred at around 8.50 p.m. on the Baslerstrasse between Mumpf and Stein AG. For reasons as yet unexplained, the two vehicles collided head-on. The force of the impact caused one of the cars to roll over and come to rest on its roof.

All five people involved suffered injuries. The police did not provide any further information about the severity of the injuries. Both vehicles sustained considerable material damage.

The Baslerstrasse was only passable to a limited extent during the accident investigation and recovery work. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated by the police.