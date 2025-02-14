A fatal car accident occurred in the canton of Aargau on Friday morning. sda

On Friday morning, there was a fatal car accident in the canton of Aargau. One person died at the scene.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a fatal car accident in the canton of Aargau early on Friday morning.

Two cars collided head-on.

One man died at the scene of the accident.

An investigation has been launched. Show more

At around half past five in the morning, there was a fatal accident in the canton of Aargau between Endingen and Lengnau.

According to the Aargau cantonal police, two drivers collided head-on. "One female driver had to be taken to hospital with as yet unknown injuries. However, the male driver died at the scene of the accident", said media spokesman Pascal Wenzel to the "Aargauer Zeitung".

It is not yet clear why the accident occurred. But: the road was slightly snow-covered and slippery. However, we are now investigating whether the road conditions played a role.