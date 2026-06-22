Leaving children and babies in a car can have tragic consequences on hot days. As was the case here in France. (Stock photo) IMAGO/Bihlmayerfotografie

On Monday, two young children were found dead in an overheated car in the garage of their parents’ home in Carpentras, France.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Carpentras, France, two children, ages two and four, were found lifeless in a car in the garage of their home on Monday.

Despite attempts to resuscitate them, both died at the scene.

Police are investigating how the children ended up in the overheated vehicle and how long they were trapped inside. Show more

On Monday afternoon, two young children, aged two and four, lost their lives in the southern French city of Carpentras. The children were found unresponsive in their mother’s car, which was parked in the garage of the family home, according to“La Provence.”

Emergency responders and police were alerted around 1:10 p.m. Despite immediate resuscitation attempts, emergency responders were unable to save the lives of the two children. According to initial findings, the children were inside the extremely hot vehicle and suffered cardiac arrest.

It is currently unclear how the children got into the car and how long they were inside. According to media reports, the siblings may have gotten into the vehicle without their 33-year-old mother’s knowledge. The exact circumstances are currently being investigated by the authorities. Firefighters and police were still on the scene that afternoon.