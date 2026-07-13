A fatal mountaineering accident occurred on the Matterhorn on Sunday. Two climbers fell to their deaths while descending the Hörnligrat for reasons that remain unclear.

At an altitude of 4,000 meters Two Climbers Die in a Fall on the Matterhorn

Here's what it's all about Two climbers died in an accident on the Matterhorn on Sunday.

The accident occurred during the descent via the Hörnligrat at an altitude of about 4,030 meters.

The district attorney's office has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Summary created with

Two climbers were killed in an accident on the Matterhorn on Sunday. According to the Valais cantonal police, the accident occurred around 11 a.m. while they were descending via the Hörnligrat.

The two mountaineers were at an altitude of about 4,030 meters when, for reasons that remain unclear, they fell to their deaths.

A third party immediately alerted emergency responders. An Air Zermatt helicopter, deployed by the Valais Cantonal Rescue Organization, flew to the scene of the accident.

For the two climbers, however, any help came too late. When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they could only confirm their deaths.

The formal identification of the victims is still underway. The district attorney's office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.