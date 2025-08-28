The Weissmies in Valais with an altitude of 4013 meters above sea level. sda

Two mountaineers have died on the Weissmies in Valais. The men were found dead after several days of searching.

Sven Ziegler

Two alpinists crashed on the Weissmies at an altitude of around 3,950 meters.

Despite an immediate alert, they could not be found for days.

On August 26, the men were recovered dead and identification is ongoing. Show more

A fatal mountain accident has occurred on the Weissmies in the Simplon region. As the Valais cantonal police announced on Wednesday, two alpinists were descending at an altitude of around 3,950 meters on 22 August 2025 when one of them fell for reasons that are still unclear.

The companion immediately alerted the rescue services. However, several search flights by Air Zermatt, Rega and the cantonal rescue organization were initially unsuccessful.

It was not until 26 August that the emergency services managed to locate the two men in the terrain. All help came too late for them - they could only be recovered dead.

According to the police, the formal identification of the victims is still ongoing. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the course of the accident.