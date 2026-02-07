The police assume an extended suicide. (Symbolic image). KEYSTONE

The Aargau cantonal police discovered two dead bodies in an apartment in Staufen on Friday afternoon. There are no indications that the deaths were caused by someone else.

Lea Oetiker

The Aargau cantonal police found two dead people in an apartment in Staufen on Friday afternoon. A concerned third party had previously alerted the police after one of the two people had not turned up for an agreed meeting, as media spokesman Dominic Zimmerli confirmed in response to an inquiry from the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

A police patrol gained access to the apartment shortly after 2 p.m. after no one answered the doorbell. The fears of the reporting person were confirmed: the police found two dead bodies in the apartment of an apartment building.

According to current information, no third parties are believed to be involved and there is no danger to the public. The police have not yet released any information about the identities of the deceased.