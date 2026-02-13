According to the Ticino police, a report was received by the joint alarm center CECAL shortly before 3 am. Emergency services then went to an apartment on Via Nos in Gnosca, a district of Bellinzona.
On site, the authorities found the lifeless bodies of a man and a woman in the apartment. Both people could only be recovered dead.
No evidence of other people involved
According to the investigations and forensics carried out so far, there are no indications that other people were involved in the incident, the police announced. Further details on the identity of the deceased or the possible relationship between the two were not initially released.
The relevant authorities have begun an investigation to reconstruct the exact sequence of events. However, it is currently too early to release any further information.
The public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police will inform the public as soon as reliable information is available.