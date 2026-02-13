The Ticino cantonal police are investigating. (symbolic image) sda

A woman and a man were found dead in an apartment in Gnosca near Bellinzona on Friday night. According to initial findings, the Ticino cantonal police do not believe that a third party was involved.

Sven Ziegler

Two lifeless people were discovered in an apartment in Gnosca shortly before 3 am.

The Ticino cantonal police currently see no evidence of any other persons involved.

Investigations into the exact cause of death and the sequence of events are still ongoing. Show more

According to the Ticino police, a report was received by the joint alarm center CECAL shortly before 3 am. Emergency services then went to an apartment on Via Nos in Gnosca, a district of Bellinzona.

On site, the authorities found the lifeless bodies of a man and a woman in the apartment. Both people could only be recovered dead.

No evidence of other people involved

According to the investigations and forensics carried out so far, there are no indications that other people were involved in the incident, the police announced. Further details on the identity of the deceased or the possible relationship between the two were not initially released.

The relevant authorities have begun an investigation to reconstruct the exact sequence of events. However, it is currently too early to release any further information.

The public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police will inform the public as soon as reliable information is available.