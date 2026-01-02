  1. Residential Customers
Investigation underway Two dead in apartment fires in the canton of Lucerne

SDA

2.1.2026 - 14:06

The Lucerne police informed on Friday. (archive picture)
The Lucerne police informed on Friday. (archive picture)
sda

Two people have died in apartment fires in Kriens and Horw LU. Lucerne police are investigating the causes of the fires, as they announced on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

02.01.2026, 14:06

The fire broke out in Kriens at around midday on New Year's Day. Emergency services found a lifeless person when they entered the apartment. The victim had not yet been identified on Friday. Around 20 people were evacuated, but no one was injured. The Lucerne public prosecutor's office is conducting the investigation.

In Horw, an apartment caught fire shortly after 00:15 on Friday night. The fire department found a 73-year-old resident there, who died on site despite immediate resuscitation. Around 50 people were able to leave the building unharmed.

In addition to the Horw fire department, the Lucerne city fire department, the fire inspectorate, rescue teams from the 144 service and an emergency doctor were also deployed. The Lucerne police are also investigating this case and the Lucerne public prosecutor's office is leading the investigation.

