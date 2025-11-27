A serious error occurred at Visp hospital in 2020. Commons/Daniel Reust

Two female doctors have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter by the Visp district court in Valais. They are partly responsible for the death of a 48-year-old pharmacist from Valais in 2020.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two female doctors from Valais were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter at the Visp District Court today.

The case concerns the death of a 48-year-old pharmacist in 2020, in whom an aortic dissection was not recognized.

The doctors received conditional fines and penalties. The verdict is not yet final. Show more

The Visp District Court opened the verdict against the two doctors today. According to the verdict, which is available to the Keystone-SDA news agency, the two doctors were convicted of involuntary manslaughter. One of them was also convicted of a documentary offense, according to the verdict.

As "Blick" writes today, the case concerns the 48-year-old pharmacist Alain Guntern from Brig-Glis, a prominent figure in Valais, whose life-threatening aortic dissection was not recognized in 2020. The hospital in Visp is said to have made serious omissions in connection with this heart and vascular disease, which led to the pharmacist's death.

According to the verdict of the Visp District Court, one of the doctors was sentenced to a fine of 80 daily rates of CHF 200 each for negligent homicide.

Widow receives 14,000 francs in compensation

The execution of the fine is to be postponed on condition of a probationary period of two years. In addition to the conditional fine, the doctor will receive a fine of CHF 2,000.

The second doctor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and suppression of documents. She was sentenced to a conditional fine of 160 daily rates of CHF 550 each. She must also pay a fine of 9900 francs.

The pharmacist's widow will receive compensation totaling CHF 14,000 from the two doctors. The judgment is not yet final. The parties can appeal it to the next instance within ten days.