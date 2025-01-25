One man hid the drugs in hair gel. Bundesamt für Zoll und Grenzsicherheit

Two men were arrested at Zurich Airport with one kilogram of cocaine each. The drugs were hidden in cosmetics and items of clothing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two men were recently arrested at Zurich Airport for attempting to smuggle drugs into Switzerland.

The cocaine was hidden in hair gel, among other things.

Both men were arrested. Show more

Two men were recently arrested at Zurich Airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine into Switzerland. The drugs were not easy to find, as they were hidden in everyday objects, as reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) on Friday.

A 46-year-old man from Mexico, who entered Switzerland via Madrid, had hidden the drugs in two cans of hairspray. During an inspection, the officers discovered traces of tampering on the bottles.

A closer examination revealed that these cans contained cocaine. The officers also found more cocaine in a can of hair gel and in a pack of wet wipes. The man was then handed over to the cantonal police.

Just one day later, a 27-year-old Brazilian was arrested at Zurich Airport, also carrying around one kilogram of cocaine.

He had traveled from São Paulo to Zurich and had hidden the drugs in finger cots that he was carrying in his clothing - and had also swallowed some of them.

He was also taken into custody by the Zurich cantonal police.

