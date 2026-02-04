Two Federal Councillors have been reprimanded for their attitude. KEYSTONE

The National Council's Control Committee reprimanded Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin. The Federal Council appointed the Ukraine delegate Jacques Gerber without a public advertisement - a violation of federal personnel law.

Sven Ziegler

The National Council's Control Committee (CC) has reprimanded the Federal Council for a controversial personnel decision. Specifically, it concerns the appointment of Jacques Gerber as Federal Council delegate for Ukraine in 2024. The position was awarded without a public tender - although federal personnel law expressly provides for such a procedure. This was first reported by "Blick".

Ignazio Cassis' Department of Foreign Affairs and Guy Parmelin's Department of Economic Affairs were responsible for the dossier. Both departments decided not to advertise the vacancy and justified this to the parliamentary oversight committee with the alleged urgency of filling the position.

However, the CPC does not accept this argument. In its annual report, it notes that there were around eight and a half months between the Federal Council's decision in April 2024 and the start of the post at the beginning of 2025. According to the newspaper, this is "sufficient time to recruit a top manager by means of a public tender in accordance with the law".

Specifications must be adhered to in future

Particularly controversial: the Federal Personnel Office had explicitly pointed out in advance that an advertisement was necessary. Nevertheless, Gerber - an FDP politician and party colleague of Cassis - was awarded the post, which comes with a salary of around CHF 270,000.

The GPK is now unequivocally calling on the Federal Council to comply with the legal requirements in future. Parliamentary oversight states that the waiver of tenders is only permissible in clearly justified exceptional cases - and these were not given in the present case.

At the same time, the Commission points out that this is not an isolated case. In previous years, too, several prestigious posts were awarded in federal Bern without being put out to tender. The GPK sees this as a structural problem and warns of a loss of trust in the Federal Administration.