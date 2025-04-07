At the center of local discussions: the Max Towers in Aesch BL. Gemeinde Aesch

A whistling sound can be heard throughout Aesch BL: in strong winds, residents complain about irritating noises around the newly built Max Towers - but it remains remarkably quiet in the towers themselves.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In strong winds, the Max Towers in Aesch BL make a whistling noise that residents in the surrounding communities find disturbing.

Acoustic experts use special cameras to investigate the cause.

Residents of the Max Towers themselves hardly hear the noise, report a high quality of living, and demand for real estate remains unbroken despite criticism. Show more

The Max Towers in Aesch near Basel have become the focus of attention in recent months due to an unusual acoustic phenomenon: residents in the surrounding areas complain about disturbing whistling noises that occur in strong winds.

Residents of Aesch and the neighboring municipalities of Dornach and Reinach documented the whistling. The videos went viral on social media.

The renowned architect Max Dudler is known for his striking design language. With his newly built Max Towers, however, discussions revolve less around the aesthetic quality of the buildings and more around the acoustic challenges they pose.

Residents do not hear whistling

Specialists in building physics and acoustics are using special acoustic cameras to determine the cause of the noise. It is suspected that building site installations or incomplete construction work could be the source.

Interestingly, the residents of the Max Towers do not notice the whistling noises, as reported by the "Basler Zeitung". According to Hans Klaus, media spokesman for the developer HRS Real Estate, the noises have a clear direction, as in a wind tunnel, and disappear into the ambient noise as soon as you are no longer in the direct airflow.

This explanation is confirmed by the residents, who report a pleasant living situation. And the demand for the apartments on the former Stöcklin site remains unbroken. The residential towers are almost fully let, and the condominiums in the Max Towers have almost all been sold.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.