A 25-year-old and a 26-year-old were killed in an accident Thursday morning in Oberengstringen, Zurich. They had stolen the motorcycle earlier. Shortly before the accident, the police had ordered the rider to stop.

Here's what it's all about Two men were killed Thursday morning in a motorcycle accident in Oberengstringen.

The driver had previously passed other vehicles on both the left and right and had been signaled to stop by the police.

The motorcycle had been stolen that night in the canton of Zug. Summary created with

Two men were killed in an accident early Thursday morning in Oberengstringen, Zurich. The 25-year-old driver and his 26-year-old passenger were riding a motorcycle that had been stolen the night before in the canton of Zug.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a Zurich cantonal police officer noticed the motorcycle on the A3 near Urdorf. The rider was passing other vehicles on both the left and right and was not wearing a helmet. His passenger was wearing a helmet. The police officer signaled the rider to pull over using a flashing light and siren.

The motorcyclist exited the A1H toward Zurich at the Oberengstringen rest area. According to current information, the motorcycle struck a curb there. The rider lost control and collided with the side of a parked trailer.

The two men then skidded under a parked truck. They sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene of the accident. According to initial reports, the deceased were two Algerian men, aged 25 and 26.

While investigating the accident, the police also seized suspected contraband. Its origin is still under investigation. The Zurich Cantonal Police and the public prosecutor’s office are now determining the exact circumstances of the accident.