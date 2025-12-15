Vignette theft made easy: two men made big business out of stolen highway vignettes for years. KEYSTONE

It started as a casual reach into a box and turned into a lucrative business: two men sold stolen highway vignettes for years. They have now explained in court why it was all "too easy".

Andreas Fischer

It was made too easy for the perpetrators: "Suddenly I realized there was no control, it would work," says one of two defendants who recently had to answer to the District Court of Uster ZH. Between 2021 and 2023, he stole around 8,000 freeway vignettes from a print shop in the Zurich Oberland and then sold them with an accomplice via various channels, reports the NZZ newspaper

Selling them for ten to 15 francs via Facebook, Ricardo or intermediaries, the two Italians made more than 100,000 francs from the sale of the stolen goods. In court, they described how their scam worked.

One of the two men had worked as a security guard at the print shop. During one of his rounds, he discovered incorrectly produced vignettes that were to be destroyed: "I saw them in the box and simply put them in my rucksack," the NZZ quotes from the court hearing.

After the man had stolen around 350 vignettes in 2021 without any problems, he stole 3,000 a year later and then as many as 4,600 in 2023. Together with an acquaintance, he then offered the vignettes for a lower price than the official CHF 40 before the official start of sales.

"Stupidest idea of my life"

The two men had made a full confession before the trial and appeared remorseful in court. "It's almost worse than stupidity," said the security guard contritely. "It was the stupidest idea I've ever had in my life," said his accomplice. As a site manager, he hadn't made a bad living at all: "I still wonder how you can do something like that when you have everything in life."

Due to the full confession, the trial took place in abbreviated proceedings. The prosecution and defense had agreed on a deal in advance. The two men were each sentenced to 36 months imprisonment, of which they must serve six. This is possible in semi-custody. The remaining 30 months were handed down conditionally with a probationary period of two years.

The verdict does not provide for the two men to be expelled from the country, but does order a DNA profile to be drawn up. In addition, the accused must each pay CHF 4,500 in procedural and court fees and pay damages of CHF 1,480 to the company that was robbed.