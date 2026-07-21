On Sunday afternoon, a man had an accident while stand-up paddleboarding on the Aare River. Bystanders were able to bring the unresponsive man ashore. Despite resuscitation efforts, he died at the scene.

The two men were near the Engehalde weir bridge on the Aare River.

Fatal Accident in Bern Two men in distress on the Aare while stand-up paddleboarding—one dies

On Sunday, shortly after 1:25 p.m., the Bern Cantonal Police received a report that two people were in distress in the Aare River. According to the police report, two men were on the Aare near the Engehalde weir footbridge in the city of Bern, using stand-up paddleboards (SUPs).

One of the men got into trouble shortly afterward. When the second man tried to help his colleague, he, too, found himself in trouble. Both were subsequently pulled underwater by the current.

While one man was able to save himself from the water, the second man was pulled from the water by bystanders near the Felsenau Viaduct. Bystanders administered first aid until the ambulance crew arrived. Despite resuscitation efforts, the man died at the scene.

The deceased was a 61-year-old Japanese national from the canton of Bern. An investigation into the accident has been launched under the direction of the Bern-Mittelland Regional Prosecutor's Office.