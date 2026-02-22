According to the public prosecutor's office, the robbed jewelry store is located near the Bahnhofkreisel in Burgdorf. Screeshot Google Streetview

Two men robbed a jewelry store in Burgdorf BE on Saturday morning. They slightly injure the sales clerk. Despite a manhunt by the Bern cantonal police, the perpetrators escape.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday morning, two men robbed a jewelry store near Burgdorf train station in Bern, slightly injuring a sales clerk and stealing several pieces of jewelry.

One of the men slightly injured the sales clerk.

Despite an immediate manhunt, the suspects escaped, which is why the Bern cantonal police are now looking for witnesses. Show more

On Saturday morning, a supposed customer enters a jewelry store near Burgdorf BE train station - "through the secured entrance", according to a statement from the Emmental-Oberaargau public prosecutor's office. He is immediately followed by a masked man.

The two men belong together and immediately grab jewelry from behind the sales counter. One of the two men holds the sales clerk. He slightly injures her.

One of them was wearing a dark baseball cap and spoke broken German. The other hid his face behind a mask and pulled a hood with red lining over his head, the sales clerk later described the two robbers. The masked man was also wearing white sneakers and a black backpack with white lettering. Both robbers were around 180 centimetres tall and slim.

Perpetrators escape despite police manhunt

A little later, the jewelry robbers leave the store with several red boxes in their hands and flee in the direction of Walkiweg, i.e. away from the station.

At 11.20 a.m., the Bern cantonal police receive a report of the robbery. They immediately launch a manhunt for the two men. Nevertheless, they escape.

The Bern cantonal police are looking for witnesses who were in the vicinity of the jewelry store late Saturday morning and observed anything suspicious.

Any useful information can be reported to the police on +41 31 303 26 31.