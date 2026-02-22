On Saturday morning, a supposed customer enters a jewelry store near Burgdorf BE train station - "through the secured entrance", according to a statement from the Emmental-Oberaargau public prosecutor's office. He is immediately followed by a masked man.
The two men belong together and immediately grab jewelry from behind the sales counter. One of the two men holds the sales clerk. He slightly injures her.
One of them was wearing a dark baseball cap and spoke broken German. The other hid his face behind a mask and pulled a hood with red lining over his head, the sales clerk later described the two robbers. The masked man was also wearing white sneakers and a black backpack with white lettering. Both robbers were around 180 centimetres tall and slim.
Perpetrators escape despite police manhunt
A little later, the jewelry robbers leave the store with several red boxes in their hands and flee in the direction of Walkiweg, i.e. away from the station.
At 11.20 a.m., the Bern cantonal police receive a report of the robbery. They immediately launch a manhunt for the two men. Nevertheless, they escape.
The Bern cantonal police are looking for witnesses who were in the vicinity of the jewelry store late Saturday morning and observed anything suspicious.
Any useful information can be reported to the police on +41 31 303 26 31.