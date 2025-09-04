The cantonal police have arrested two men in Buchs SG who allegedly ran over a fellow countryman on purpose. Symbolic image: Kapo SG

They are said to have been waiting for their victim in the car - when the 35-year-old wants to enter a petrol station store in Buchs SG, they speed off and run over the man. But the driver and his co-driver are arrested.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you On September 3, a 35-year-old man was run over and injured at a petrol station in Buchs SG.

Two Italians were arrested: they are alleged to have acted with intent. Show more

According to the St. Gallen cantonal police, there was an incident in Buchs yesterday, Wednesday: shortly after 12 noon, a car hits a 35-year-old man at a petrol station on Churerstrasse and injures him.

The driver flees, but is arrested shortly afterwards together with a passenger. He is said to have acted with intent: The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St. Gallen opens criminal proceedings for attempted homicide.

According to the findings so far, the two Italians were waiting for the victim in their car at a building site on Churerstrasse. When the 35-year-old compatriot finally prepared to enter the petrol station store, the car accelerated in his direction.

43-year-old and 36-year-old arrested

The victim was hit head-on and taken to hospital with injuries. The two Italians left the man lying there and drove off. According to the cantonal police, several thousand francs of damage was caused to the car and the entrance to the petrol station store.

A manhunt was immediately launched and the getaway vehicle was located and stopped. Two men, a 43-year-old Italian who is not resident in Switzerland and his 36-year-old compatriot who is resident in the canton of Zurich, were arrested.

Further investigations revealed that the suspects had also damaged the victim's parked car at his place of residence.